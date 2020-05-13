Sony has revealed that PS4 sales have crossed the 110 million mark ahead of this holiday’s release of the next-gen PlayStation 5.

The impressive sales numbers were revealed through Sony’s recent financial report which revealed that, while still going strong, PS4 sales are starting to slow as the generation comes to a close. Despite this, we expect to see at least a small boost in sales upon the release of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghosts of Tsushima.

As for Sony’s profit breakdown, console sales took up just 19% of net sales. PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now accounted for 17%, PlayStation 4 peripherals brought in 7%, packaged game sales accounted for 6% and a colossal 51% of sales came from digital game sales, DLC and microtransactions.

For comparison, Microsoft’s Xbox One console sales are estimated at being far below that of the PlayStation 4. While Microsoft has refused to release console sales figures for their family of consoles, the estimated number of sold units is just 46.84 million.