PlayStation has finally revealed the long-wondered The Last of Us 2 install size. It’s very big, but you probably expected that.

The single-player only experience will require a hefty chunk of your hard drive space as The Last of Us 2 install size asks for a whopping 100GB.

The official PlayStation Store describes the game’s physical version as being: “1 player. 2 discs. 100 GB minimum.” Maybe get your hands on an additional external hard drive for your PlayStation 4?

Now, The Last of Us 2 isn’t the first game to cross over 100GB on consoles. Rockstar Games’ open-world Western adventure Red Dead Redemption 2 launched at over 100GB on Xbox One and PlayStation 4; that install size has only increased with patches and the inclusion of Red Dead Online. Even the recent release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is 100GB; these big installs are the future.

The Last of Us 2 is currently slated for a June 19th release date following a previously indefinite delay.