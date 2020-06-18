Microsoft will reportedly be switching Xbox One S hardware for Xbox Series X to power their Project xCloud streaming service next get.

Teased by Tom Warren from The Verve, it was revealed that Microsoft’s streaming service will be making the jump to next-gen technology to remotely allow gamers to experience powerful next-gen gaming on the go.

“Microsoft is planning to upgrade Project xCloud servers to Xbox Series X hardware in 2021,” said Warren on Twitter. “At launch, Project xCloud will be powered primarily by existing Xbox One S blades.”

Microsoft is planning to upgrade Project xCloud servers to Xbox Series X hardware in 2021. At launch, Project xCloud will be powered primarily by existing Xbox One S blades — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 17, 2020

Project xCloud may be a new initiative from Microsoft, but the video game streaming service is set to release as part of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass video game subscription service. The service is expected to launch later this year after the company has finished its extensive beta testing.