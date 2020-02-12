Microsoft has started to rollout Project xCloud on iOS, officially bringing the livestreaming service outside of its Android exclusivity.

“We’ve been testing an iOS client internally, and today, we’re taking the next step by making the Project xCloud preview available for iOS users through the TestFlight program,” announced Xbox’s Larry ‘Major Nelson’ Hyrb.

Nelson also revealed that there will be a few changes to xCloud’s application on iOS compared to the Project xCloud Android application. In order to comply with the restrictive iOS store policies, xCloud on iOS will have the following differences:

The iOS TestFlight preview is only available in the US, UK, and Canada at this time.Unlike the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app on Android, this iOS TestFlight preview is for Project xCloud only and does not include Xbox Console Streaming (Preview) at this time.

Due to App Store policy, the iOS TestFlight preview will begin with one game, “Halo: The Master Chief Collection.”

As is standard with iOS TestFlight builds, we’re starting with a very limited preview audience. Up to 10,000 testers will be invited into the preview, but we anticipate that demand will exceed our capacity and we will be unable to accommodate all applicants. We’ll distribute invitations to participate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Because of how iOS TestFlight works, those who are accepted into the iOS TestFlight preview may not necessarily participate for the full duration of the preview. As noted earlier, there are limited spaces available, so for testing purposes we may need to cycle through registrants in order to best utilize the available testing audience. This also means that even if you miss out on the initial allocation, you might receive an invitation to participate later in the preview!

To apply for the service, follow these steps:

For those iOS users already registered in the Android preview.

Open the Project xCloud registration link Update your registration for the Project xCloud (Preview) and indicate you are an iOS user through the “Mobile Device Make” dropdown menu By updating your registration to iOS you are requesting access to Project xCloud TestFlight preview. This does not impact your Android registration. You can still play on your Android devices If there are still available spots for testers, you will receive an email from TestFlight for Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) Open this mail from your iOS device, it contains a link to download TestFlight to your iOS device Follow the TestFlight installation steps From the TestFlight app, install the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app Sign-in to the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app with your MSA Have fun and give feedback!

For those iOS users not already registered in the Android preview.