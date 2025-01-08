PlayStation launches its Portal remote player in midnight black color

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Sony launches a lot of new PlayStation accessories in midnight black color. We’re talking about the PS Portal, DualSense Bluetooth controllers for PS5, and even the wireless Pulse Explore earbuds and Elite headset.

Following last year’s rumors, the Japanese tech giant now said that this collection of midnight black devices is launching in February 2025 with pre-orders opening on January 16. The remote player, DualSense controller, and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds come with a price tag of $199.

The Pulse Elite wireless headset, on the other hand, will be priced at $149.

Sony has been betting big to return to the handheld gaming market, and rightfully so. The company hadn’t really looked back since the ill-fated PS Vita, but that was only until it launched the PS Portal, a DualSense controller that’s sliced in half with an 8-inch LCD screen and is capable of 1080p resolution at 60 frames.

The PS Portal also received an update adding cloud streaming support, allowing PS Plus Premium subscribers to stream 120 PS5 games at up to 1080p/60fps without owning a PS5. The feature is currently in beta and is available in select regions, but still lacks support for features like party chat, 3D audio, and older console game streaming.

That was only the beginning. PS Portal’s success was so massive that even higher-ups at Sony said it was a “huge success.” On top of that, Sony is also rumored to launch PS5 Portable (or whatever they’ll call it) which, if true, let you play PS5 games natively unlike the streaming-only PS Portal.