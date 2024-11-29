PS Portal will, too, have a black version, priced at $199

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The PlayStation Portal (PS Portal), Sony’s remote player, will soon be available in a new black color variant, alongside its existing white version and a limited 30th-anniversary edition.

A reliable leaker over at Dealabs (article in French) discovered that the black PlayStation Portal is expected to be released at a price similar to the white version—€219.99, £199.99, or $199.99—and will be available in Europe, North America, and other regions. Limited quantities are expected, and the exact release date remains unconfirmed.

Sony launched the PS Portal a while ago amid its push for more handheld-friendly gaming. It’s simply just the PS5’s DualSense split in half with an 8-inch HD screen between. Recently, Sony also added a beta feature that allows cloud streaming of select games so folks can play without a PS5, available exclusively to PS Premium members.

PS Portal was a hit, exceeding Sony’s expectations in terms of sales. But, instead of that, the Japanese tech giant is also now reportedly planning on a PS5 Portable, a handheld console that can play PS5 games directly instead of the streaming-only PS Portal.

If the plan materializes, then, this would be Sony’s first handheld in years after the ill-fated PS Vita. The console recorded a strong start in the early 2010s, but quickly fell off. Sony then stopped making games for Vita not too many years after its launch, and as Nintendo’s more advanced Switch hit the shelves, it was a recipe for death for Vita (which, ironically, means “life” in Latin).