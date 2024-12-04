Sony bosses praise PS Portal as "huge success," vows AI won't replace humans in making games

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Sony launched PS Portal, its remote play device, a little while ago, and it seems like the company’s higher-ups are happy with the reception.

Hermen Hulst and co-CEO Hideaki Nishino recently spoke to the BBC about Sony’s future as it celebrates the 30th anniversary of the first PlayStation console. Nishino praises Sony’s soft re-entrance to the gaming handheld market as a “huge success.”

“Recently, we just announced a beta programme … allowing Cloud streaming directly to the handheld .. We’re always exploring various options for how players can play games,” he mentions further.

Initially designed to stream games exclusively from a PS5, the Portal has now expanded its capabilities with a beta program for direct Cloud streaming.

The PS Portal is the PS5’s DualSense controller split in half with an 8-inch LCD screen in between, capable of 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. It’s a perfect gaming companion that’s compact and lightweight, and its positive market reception makes Sony want to go for more.

It was reported a while ago that Sony was working on a PS5 Portable (or whatever it’ll be called), which will play PS5 games directly instead of the streaming-only PS Portal. While the Sony bosses did not touch on this rumor during the interview, signs in the market are looking pretty good.

PS Portal comes in white and the vintage PS1-looking edition for the 30th-anniversary celebration, but recent reports also say that a black version may be coming soon.

And while the AI boom is happening across almost every workforce, the bosses also reassure that human creativity in making games won’t be touched. Instead, AI will improve the “human touch” of future video games, and it won’t completely replace them.

“I suspect there will be a dual demand in gaming: one for AI-driven innovative experiences and another for handcrafted, thoughtful content … Striking the right balance between leveraging AI and preserving the human touch will be crucial,” says Hulst.