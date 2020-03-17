After yesterday’s huge reveal of Xbox Series X announcements, Sony will be holding a PlayStation 5 reveal tomorrow.

Being hosted through a PlayStation blog livestream, the PlayStation 5 reveal will go into detail of the technical makeup of Sony’s next-generation system.

The livestream will begin at 9am Pacific Time and it’ll be hosted by PlayStation 5 lead system architect Mark Cerny, the same person behind the creation of the PlayStation 4.

“Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games,” Sony announced on Twitter.

Hopefully, just as Xbox did, Sony will go into detail on the full internal specifications of the next-generation PlayStation 5. Will we see how the system handles backward compatibility? Will we see the next-generation version of expandable storage, just like Xbox‘s?