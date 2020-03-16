The Xbox Series X has had a full-fledged reveal, but not in the way you’d think. Instead of a huge livestream event, Microsoft has decided to reveal the full hardware of the next-generation hardware through an in-depth Digital Foundry video.

The vertically-stacked console is described as a small console that’s about as big as “two GameCubes stuck together.” Designed with the same kind of materials as the Xbox One X, the console is still a sleek design that’s also surprisingly weighty.

The console’s design is described as being constructed around the need to create a next generation console that could run games in 4K at 60 fps with no compromises for developers.” While they believe resolution and frame rate are creative decisions best left in the hands of title developers, the team wanted to ensure the system was able to support the needs of the largest blockbusters, competitive esports, and innovative independent creators.

The Xbox Series X uses a custom designed processor, powered by an 8 core AMD Zen 2 CPU and an RDNA 2-class GPU. Of course, the console will also be used to enhance a next-generation “DirectX ecosystem that will continue to push the industry forward.”

Here are the full internal specifications of the Xbox Series X:

CPU 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

GPU 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

Die Size 360.45 mm2

Process 7nm Enhanced

Memory 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus

Memory Bandwidth 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

Internal Storage 1 TB Custom NVME SSD

I/O Throughput 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)

Expandable Storage 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

External Storage USB 3.2 External HDD Support

Optical Drive 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

Performance Target 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

As for its promise of enhancing current-generation games, the Xbox Series X has been proven to play high-spec games at enhanced visuals.

“The team showcased a technical demo of Gears 5, powered by Unreal Engine, for Xbox Series X using the full PC Ultra Spec settings, which included higher resolution textures and higher resolution volumetric fog, as well as a 50% higher particle count than the PC Ultra Specs allowed. They also showed off the opening cutscene, which now runs at 60 FPS in 4K (it was 30 FPS on Xbox One X), meaning the transition from real-time cutscenes to gameplay is incredibly smooth.”