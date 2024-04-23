Coca-Cola to move to Microsoft Azure in a deal worth $1.1B, 4x increase from the last deal

The Coca-Cola Company and Microsoft Corp. announced a new five-year partnership that looks to fasten Coca-Cola’s digital transformation. The partenrship is to make company to adopt technologies and improve innovation across its operations globally.

As part of the agreement, Coca-Cola has committed $1.1 billion to leverage Microsoft’s cloud platform, Microsoft Azure, with a specific focus on generative AI capabilities offered through Azure OpenAI Service and Copilot for Microsoft 365.

This partnership will let them find out how GenAI can be applied across various aspects of Coca-Cola’s business, including marketing, manufacturing, and supply chain management. Additionally, they will look into how Copilot can improve productivity within Coca-Cola’s workplace.

Coca-Cola has already migrated all its applications to Microsoft Azure, with a majority of its independent bottling partners following the same. The company has already been looking into Azure OpenAI Service to explore potential applications. This includes

investigating the use of AI-powered digital assistants to enhance customer experiences,

smoothen operations,

and uncover new growth opportunities.

This new agreement builds on the success of Coca-Cola’s partnership strategy with Microsoft, showing our commitment to ongoing digital transformation. Our partnership with Microsoft has grown exponentially, from the $250 million agreement we initially announced in 2020 to $1.1 billion today.

This comes after Microsoft and Cognizant announced a partnership yesterday. Cognizant now uses Microsoft Copilot and wants to set an example for your company, too.

Coca-Cola’s partnership with Microsoft marks an important milestone in its digital transformation journey. By using Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure, AI platforms, and productivity tools, Coca-Cola can improve efficiency, scalability, and innovation across its entire system.

