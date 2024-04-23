After Claude 3 Opus, you can now try Meta's Llama 3 on Amazon Bedrock & Azure

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

As Meta launched its latest, yet most capable set of models, the Llama 3, service providers like Microsoft Azure and Amazon Bedrock have announced that you can try this model on their platforms.

The announcement came not too long after Claude 3 Opus, the most capable out of the Claude 3 family, arrived on Amazon Bedrock. Now, Amazon said on Tuesday that you can try two models, the Llama 3 8B and Llama 3 70B.

Each variation comes with different specs and uses. Llama 3 8B suits basic tasks with limited resources, while Llama 3 70B is for advanced applications like content creation and conversational AI.

Microsoft Azure also announced a few days back that both of these “pretrained and instruction fine-tuned models” are now up and running on the Azure AI Model Catalog. The Redmond company then promised that the Llama 3 models on Azure AI would ensure safe, simple integration and secure deployment for efficient AI usage.

Since its release, Meta’s Llama 3 has been the talk of the AI industry for a while. The Facebook owner claimed to have extended the 8K context window and increased training tokens by 15T for the models. The upcoming version, Llama 3 400B, is even more impressive, and could potentially dethrone GPT-4 Turbo and Claude 3 Opus in several important benchmarks.

You can try Llama 3 on the Amazon Bedrock console and the Azure Marketplace.