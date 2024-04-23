You can now win an X-Men '97-inspired Xbox Series X and its controller

Retweet for a chance to win

Home » News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rafly Gilang 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Key notes

  • Microsoft introduces Xbox Series X and controllers inspired by X-Men ’97.
  • Sweepstakes running until May 18, 2024, requires retweeting the official Xbox tweet.
  • Eligibility limited to residents of Xbox-supported countries aged 18 and above.

Another day, another new, customized, popular culture-inspired Xbox consoles and controllers. This time, Microsoft announced that it’s giving away a set of Xbox Series X and its controllers with X-Men ’97 visuals all over them.

X-Men ’97 is the modern reboot of the classic TV animated series X-Men, which aired between 1992 and 1997. Folks over at the green console’s camp said that this is the first comic book-inspired Xbox Series X, wrapped in an exclusive comic by Marvel.

For a chance to win, you can retweet the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet, and this promotion is running until Sunday, May 18, 2024, 08:00 PM PST. You must be at least 18 years of age, residents of Xbox-supported countries, and follow Xbox’s X handle for 21 days after the winners’ notification. 

Employees of Microsoft, Marvel, Disney, and their affiliates, however, are not eligible. 

And it’s not the first and only pop culture-themed Xbox Series X/S or controllers that Microsoft has ever launched. The Redmond company even pushed things really far last year when launching what they called the world’s first-ever edible controller, based on Willy Wonka.

When Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle (TMNT)’s latest movie arrived last year, Xbox also launched limited-edition controllers that smell like pizza.

Rafly Gilang

Rafly Gilang Shield

Tech Reporter

Rafly is a reporter with years of journalistic experience, ranging from technology, business, social, and culture. Currently reporting news on Microsoft-related products, tech, and AI on Windows Report and MSPowerUser. Got a tip? Send it to [email protected].