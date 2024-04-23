You can now win an X-Men '97-inspired Xbox Series X and its controller

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Another day, another new, customized, popular culture-inspired Xbox consoles and controllers. This time, Microsoft announced that it’s giving away a set of Xbox Series X and its controllers with X-Men ’97 visuals all over them.

X-Men ’97 is the modern reboot of the classic TV animated series X-Men, which aired between 1992 and 1997. Folks over at the green console’s camp said that this is the first comic book-inspired Xbox Series X, wrapped in an exclusive comic by Marvel.

For a chance to win, you can retweet the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet, and this promotion is running until Sunday, May 18, 2024, 08:00 PM PST. You must be at least 18 years of age, residents of Xbox-supported countries, and follow Xbox’s X handle for 21 days after the winners’ notification.

Employees of Microsoft, Marvel, Disney, and their affiliates, however, are not eligible.

And it’s not the first and only pop culture-themed Xbox Series X/S or controllers that Microsoft has ever launched. The Redmond company even pushed things really far last year when launching what they called the world’s first-ever edible controller, based on Willy Wonka.

When Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle (TMNT)’s latest movie arrived last year, Xbox also launched limited-edition controllers that smell like pizza.