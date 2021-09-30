After accidentally being announced a few months ago, PlayStation has finally acquired Bluepoint Games to add them to PlayStation Studios.

Known for the PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls and PS4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus, the acquisition of Bluepoint Games marks the latest in a string of high-quality developers who’ve joined the PlayStation Studios family.

Despite their penchant for remakes, Bluepoint Games’ next title will reportedly be an original idea according to an IGN interview. “Our next project, we’re working on original content right now. We can’t talk about what that is, but that’s the next step in the evolution for us,” Bluepoint’s President, Marco Thrush, told IGN.

As if its any surprise, PlayStation isn’t done with acquiring studios just yet, with Head of PlayStation Studios, Herman Hulst, saying to IGN that they’re “open always to building new relationships or bringing people in-house, but only if we adhere to the quality-first mentality and the right kind of innovative content, new experiences, diverse experiences.“

Introducing the next member of the PlayStation Studios family… pic.twitter.com/mRDLD5KwDM — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 30, 2021

With Bluepoint Games keeping secretive about their next project, for the time being, we’ll just have to patiently wait to see what’s in store from PlayStation’s latest acquisition. Whatever they’re making through, we can expect it to be a PlayStation exclusive at least.