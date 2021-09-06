After receiving backlash for not offering dual entitlement on two of the five Horizon Forbidden West editions Sony has announced that everyone will be getting Dual entitlement, but only just this once.

“Thursday was to be a celebration of Horizon Forbidden West and the amazing team at Guerrilla working to deliver it on February 18, 2022. However, it’s abundantly clear that the offerings we confirmed in our pre-order kickoff missed the mark,” Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced in an updated PlayStation Blog post.

Previously, Sony had made the commitment that all of their launch titles, which was meant to include Horizon Forbidden West, would include free Dual entitlement, allowing players to enjoy the game on both PlayStation 4 and 5, however things changed once Horizon Foribben West was delayed out of its original launch window.

Thankfully, after all the backlash, Sony has announced that they’re going to stand by the offer they originally set out, so that “players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.”

“I also want to confirm today that moving forward, PlayStation first-party exclusive cross-gen titles (newly releasing on PS4 & PS5)–both digital and physical–will offer a $10 USD digital upgrade option from PS4 to PS5,” Ryan continued in the blog post.

“This will apply to the next God of War and Gran Turismo 7, and any other exclusive cross-gen PS4 & PS5 title published by Sony Interactive Entertainment,” so PlayStation players shouldn’t hope for any more free upgrades in the future.