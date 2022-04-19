The Motion Mode of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is not the neatest photography mode, but some might find it handy. It shoots multiple photos and combines them to create the illusion of motion blur in the background. Unfortunately, there are reports that the mode won’t be present in the upcoming Google Pixel 6a.

Everything started with the revelation of Android developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who traced the clues through the Pixel Tips app. When observed, it is said that the code that is supposed to present details about Motion Mode should appear on PIXEL_2021_EXPERIENCE devices. It should include the Pixel 6 series, specifically the anticipated Pixel 6a. However, upon inspection, it was discovered that the code excludes devices with the codename “bluejay” – the expected codename for the Pixel 6a.

The APK Insight team of 9to5Google also said that it was able to determine where the codename is excluded from the code, further strengthening the claims that the feature will not be available in Pixel 6a.

The reason for the absence of the Motion Mode on the Google Pixel 6a remains unclear, but it might have something to do with the older camera sensor of the phone, though it has a first-gen Tensor processor.