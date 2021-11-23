As usual, Google is as leaky as a sieve, and more detail is rapidly being revealed regarding their new low-end handset, the Google Pixel 6a.

An APK teardown by 9to5Google has revealed details regarding its cameras and processor.

The Google Pixel 6a will feature 3 cameras, 2 rear and one front-facing:

12.2-megapixel IMX363 primary – the same camera sensor as the Google Pixel 5a.

12-megapixel IMX386 ultrawide

8-megapixel IMX355 front-facing – this is the same sensor as the Google Pixel 6

The team was also able to confirm the Google Pixel 6a will use the same Google Tensor GS101 chip as the Pixel 6, meaning good performance at a much lower price.

Renders of the device have already been leaked, courtesy of tipster @OnLeaks(via 91mobiles).

Pixel 6a design

According to the leaked renders, the upcoming Google Pixel 6a looks no different than the original Pixel 6 smartphone. The smartphone features the same camera bar like the one in Pixel 6. It also features a glass back and a dual-tone design, similar to its elder brother.

Gallery

As can be seen in the renders, the volume rockers and power buttons are on the right side of the frame. The 3.5mm headphone jack appears to be missing, so you’ll have to rely on Bluetooth connectivity for listening to audio.

Pixel 6a rumoured specs

The Google Pixel 6a is expected to feature a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a single centered punch-hole camera. We now know the Google Pixel 6a is also expected to have dual rear cameras and single a LED flash, and to be powered by the Google Tensor processor.

It’s expected to be available in 6GB or 8GB of RAM with up to 128GB of storage.

Other features include a USB Type-C, in-display fingerprint sensor.

Pixel 6a price, release date, and availability

Currently, we don’t have any information about the price, release date, and availability of the Google Pixel 6a smartphone. Rest assured. we’ll keep you posted about all the latest leaks related to the new Pixel 6a smartphone, so stay tuned.