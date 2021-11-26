Google Pixel 6 has received a positive response from those who’ve used it, and if you’re someone who’s planning to buy the smartphone, now is a good opportunity to do so as Best Buy is giving a decent $100 discount.

After the $100 discount, the Unlocked Pixel 6(128GB) comes down to $499(was $599). You can also save on the 256GB variant of the Pixel 6 — it’s now available at $599, down from $699. It’s also worth noting that the discount is available on the Stormy Black color variant of the smartphone.

Google Pixel 6 is powered by the company’s new Tensor chip coupled with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 90 Hz and has an eight megapixels front-facing camera. The smartphone is available in two memory variants — 128GB and 256GB. The smartphone has a dual-camera setup — 50 MP + 12MP. Other features include Wi-Fi, Ultra Wideband (UWB), Bluetooth, 5G,

You can buy the Google Pixel 6 at a discounted price here from Best Buy.