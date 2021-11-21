After tasting success with the Google Pixel 6, and the company is now looking to bring some of the uniqueness of the flagship smartphone to a more affordable Pixel 6a, the renders of which have recently been leaked, courtesy of tipster @OnLeaks(via 91mobiles).

Pixel 6a design

According to the leaked renders, the upcoming Google Pixel 6a looks no different than the original Pixel 6 smartphone. The smartphone features the same camera bar like the one in Pixel 6. It also features a glass back and a dual-tone design, similar to its elder brother.

Gallery

As can be seen in the renders, the volume rockers and power buttons are on the right side of the frame. The 3.5mm headphone jack appears to be missing, so you’ll have to rely on Bluetooth connectivity for listening to audio.

Pixel 6a rumored specs

The tipster also says that the Google Pixel 6a will feature a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a single centered punch-hole camera. The 6a is also expected to have dual rear cameras and single a LED flash. Rumor has it that Google Pixel 6a will use the same 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor as the original Pixel 6.

The tipster hasn’t given us the complete information about the specs of the smartphone. For example, details related to camera details, processors are not known. But it’s being said that the company might use a mid-range Tensor processor or a Snapdragon 778G in the Pixel 6a. It’s expected to be available in 6GB or 8GB of RAM with up to 128GB of storage.

Other features include a USB Type-C, in-display fingerprint sensor.

Pixel 6a price, release date, and availability

Currently, we don’t have any information about the price, release date, and availability of the Google Pixel 6a smartphone. Rest assured. we’ll keep you posted about all the latest leaks related to the new Pixel 6a smartphone, so stay tuned.