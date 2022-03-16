In an effort to attract more users and regain the audience it lost due to the competition with other platforms, Pinterest is stepping forward by offering a variety of surprises. After its $20 million Creator Rewards US fund and introducing tools for affiliate links, it now allows users to download and share published Idea Pins on other platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

The announcement was given by Instagram last Monday in its blog post. According to it, the native publishing format will be downloaded as a watermarked video with all the Idea Pin pages stitched together. It will then end with an end card that displays the creator’s name and username.

To start the Idea Pin Sharing, users can select the “FBStories” or “IG Stories” icon in the share menu. After choosing the platform you want to share the file to, the app will take the users to Facebook or Instagram with the story creation flow open and the watermarked Idea Pin video pasted in. Then, they can edit and post the Idea Pin.

On the other hand, Instagram also mentioned that the new feature will allow content sharing to other platforms like Snapchat and TikTok. In this, the same process happens where users can save and upload the watermarked Idea Pin content. However, while the sharing feature seems to be a good idea for Pinterest content creators to reach other audiences from other platforms, there is a possibility of the content being downranked in the feeds due to watermark.

Despite that, Pinterest still pushes for its idea in the hope of underlining how “different” content creation is on its platform.

“Creators on Pinterest are tastemakers,” writes Pinterest on its Newsroom post. “Pinterest is an environment that’s deliberately engineered to feel more positive – where people get inspired and bring a creator’s ideas to life. That means more actionable engagement, instead of vanity metrics. Ideas are discoverable instead of disappearing in a chronological feed…They last forever, and are a way for creators to grow an audience on Pinterest. In Pinterest’s ‘Watch’ tab Pinners find a full-screen feed of Idea Pins to scroll through and engage with fresh content from brands and creators, so Idea Pins continue to be discoverable by everyone.”