The music industry can be a tough battle for new artists. Besides the songs from more prominent artists that can cast a shadow on their works, beginners have to pay for subscriptions and distribution of their songs. TikTok hopes to aid such artists from these specific areas, leading to the creation and launch of SoundOn.

“New artists and musical creators are a vibrant community within TikTok and SoundOn is designed to support them as they take the first steps in their career,” said Ole Obermann, TikTok Global Head of Music. “Our SoundOn teams will guide creators on their journey to the big stage and bring the expertise and power of TikTok to life for the artist. We’re incredibly excited about how this will surface and propel new talent and how SoundOn will contribute to an increasingly diverse and growing global music industry.”

SoundOn is an all-in-one platform for music marketing and distribution that will allow artists to directly upload their music to TikTok and distribute everything through Apple Music, Spotify, and Instagram. The big highlight of SoundOn, nonetheless, is its nature as a free platform.

Without charges, artists will get 100% royalty for an unlimited time for In-Bytedance platforms (TikTok and Resso) and 100% royalty for global streaming services (Apple Music, Deezer, Joox, Pandora, and Spotify.) and off-Bytedance platforms during the first year, and 90% in the years after. The company also assures artists that no hidden transaction fee nor subscription fee will be charged.

In addition to this, music artists will get access to various promotional tools and support that can help them further boost their careers. It includes audience insight and development, expert advice from a dedicated SoundOn artist team, access to TikTok’s song tab where music is linked on profile pages, and promotional support through creator marketing.

After operating as a beta last fall, SoundOn is now available in the US, UK, Brazil, and Indonesia. TikTok didn’t release the total number of artists who signed up, but the company mentioned some names already utilizing it. Some of them include Muni Long, Games We Play, Abby Roberts, and Chloe Adams.

“I’m at the start of my music journey and am so excited about what’s still to come!” said Roberts, a singer and TikToker from the UK. “I’ve worked with the team at TikTok through my whole career and they’ve always been so supportive of me, so I really valued the extra support and help I’ve got from SoundOn launching my music now as well. I’m loving sharing my music and creativity with my fans and hopefully reaching new ones too!”