Speaking at South by Southwest, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta is planning to implement NFTs into Instagram “in the near term.”

As reported by Engadget, Mark Zuckerberg confirmed at SXSW that the blockchain facilitated collectables would be coming to Instagram in the near future, however, he didn’t divulge exactly what the company had planned for the much-maligned technology.

While Zuckerberg stated that he’s “not ready to kind of announce exactly what that’s going to be today,” he did confirm that within the next few months Instagram should gain the “ability to bring some of your NFTs in,” as well as the ability to mint new NFTs on the platform.

With the option of minting, and presumably selling, NFTs on the table, it appears that Meta and Instagram might be more invested in the blockchain-based technology than other companies such as Twitter, which recently allowed users to make their profile picture an NFT with its own fancy border, however, it’s still unclear exactly how they’re going to implement the technology into the app.

After Instagram lead Adam Mosseri stated last year that they’re “actively exploring NFTs” it’s no surprise that we’ve seen this announcement of what’s to come in the near future, especially after parent company, Facebook, renamed itself to Meta to showcase its commitment to the bleeding edge of technology and the metaverse.