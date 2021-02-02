Drew Murray, design director of upcoming Xbox exclusive Perfect Dark, has left The Initiative.

After two years of work at the brand-new Xbox first-party studio, Murray took to Twitter to announce his parting with the project.

“After two wild years helping start The Initiative [at] Xbox and rebooting Perfect Dark, it’s time for me to say a tearful and bittersweet goodbye to my team at The Initiative.”

Murray’s departure from The Initiative is due to personal circumstances with the director needing to devote more time to those matters.

“It’s been extraordinary working shoulder-to-shoulder with such a talented and experienced team, many of whom are great friends now, but my life outside of work needs more attention and headspace than I have been able to give it lately, so I’m stepping down from my role,” Murray continued.

“Mystery surrounded the project when I joined the studio – I didn’t know what kind of game it was, I didn’t know it was going to be Perfect Dark, and I didn’t know anyone on the team.”

“Two years later, we announced the franchise with a trailer that still gives me goosebumps. Most importantly, the team has the vision and talent to knock the game and franchise out of the park.”

“My silver lining to all this is that I’m excited to join the screaming masses on Perfect Dark launch day to experience the game!”

Perfect Dark doesn’t currently have a release date but the project is expected to launch in the next couple of years.