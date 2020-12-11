Xbox’s new first-party studio has unveiled their debut project like at The Game Awards: Perfect Dark.

After months of speculation and a few leaks, it was finally confirmed that Perfect Dark is indeed in development at Xbox’s all-new studio.

Not many details were shared about the upcoming Xbox exclusive game. What we do know is that the game will retain the series’ first-person gameplay within a futuristic sci-fi setting. The Initiative explains that the game focuses heavily on eco sci-fi that will explore a world overtaken by corporations.

Check out the trailer below:

“With Perfect Dark, we’re aiming to deliver a secret agent thriller set in a near-future world,” said studio head at The Initiative, Darrell Gallagher.

“We have built the Perfect Dark team at The Initiative by bringing in some of the most talented game makers from around the industry who all share a passion for storytelling, world-building and creating memorable game experiences. With the full backing from Xbox Studios to re-imagine one of the best loved IPs from gaming history, we couldn’t be more excited to share some of our early ideas.

I encourage you to watch the above studio introduction to hear more about the team, our goals, and how we’re working hard to deliver on the promise of the next generation of game making.”