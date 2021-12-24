Epic Games has unveiled Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition as the latest game to be given away for free during their holiday game giving bonanza, which runs until the 30th of December.

If you’ve not heard of it before, in Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition you explore the Stolen Lands, a region that has been contested territory for centuries: Hundreds of kingdoms have risen and fallen in these lands, and now it is time for you to make your mark—by building your own kingdom! To do so, you’ll need to survive the harsh wilderness and the threat of rival nations… as well as threats within your own court.

If you want to pick up Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition, you’ll have to act fast, as it’s only available for just one day before another game takes its place. If you want to get a sneak peek at what might be next in line to be given away, Dealabs user Billbil-Kun has the insider info.

As if daily free games wasn’t enough already, Epic Games is also currently running the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, which offers up to 95% off more than 1,300 games, editions, and add-ons across the storefront.

If you’d rather not give Epic Games your money, Valve is also currently running their own Steam Winter Sale, which offers “abominable savings on thousands of titles,” as well as a free mystery sticker, until the 5th of January.