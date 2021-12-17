To entice you to use their platform once again, Epic Games has kicked off their Holiday Sale, offering a wide range of discounts on games.

Running until January 6th 2022, the Epic Games Store Holiday sale boasts discounts on more than 1,300 games, editions, and add-ons across the storefront. These discounts range from 10% off, all the way up to a staggering 95% off.

As if those deep discounts weren’t enough, Epic Games is also offering their “Epic Coupon,” where for every full game over $14.99 you buy, you’ll receive a $10 coupon. Unlike previous years, these coupons will stack in your basket up to $100 off your total order.

The newly stacking coupons are a result of one of the greatest innovations in sales that Epic has finally implemented into their storefront, the shopping cart. Now, at long last, you won’t have to tediously buy each game individually, as instead, you can lump them all together into one easy purchase.

Here’s a list of our top picks from the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale:

Battlefield 2042 – 34% Off – £32.90

Far Cry 6 – 35% Off – £32.49

Jurassic World Evolution 2 – 30% Off – £34.99

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – 35% Off – £32.49

Dead by Daylight – 50% Off – £7.49

Riders Republic – 35% Off – £32.49

Blasphemous – 75% Off – £4.99

Darkest Dungeon 2 – 10% Off – £21.59

Inscryption – 20% Off – £13.43

Back 4 Blood – 40% Off – £29.99

Sable – 33% Off – £13.39

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – 25% Off – £23.99

As if these deep discounts on games weren’t enough to get you excited, Epic Games is currently giving away 15 free games, from now until the 30th of December. The first free game Epic Games is offering is Shenmue 3, but be quick, as you’ve only got a few hours left to claim the game for free.