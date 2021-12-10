During The Game Awards, Paramount unveiled their first proper trailer for their upcoming Halo TV show, which will stream on Paramount Plus.

Throughout the trailer, we’re given a peek at some of the shows visually stunning settings, while also getting a look at the shows main cast, which includes Master Cheif and Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey.

While a number of shots are fantastic, we can’t help but feel like there’s a degree of cheapness to the plastic-y looking armours, which we’ll presumably spend a long time looking at throughout the show. Nevertheless, we’re definitely excited for more Halo content after the stellar Halo Infinite.

In the show, Pablo Schreiber, known for their role in American Gods, will be playing Master Chief, Natascha McElhone, best known from The Truman Show, will be playing Dr. Catherine Halsey, and Jen Taylor will be reprising their role as Cortana from the game series.

For now, the only announced date for the Halo TV Series is a vague 2022, but it’s expected that the show will premier exclusively on Paramount Plus sometime within the first quarter of 2022.