During Xbox’s 20th Anniversary Celebration event, Xbox revealed the first look at the Halo TV series, which will be available on Paramount +.

After plenty of rumours about troubled productions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Halo TV Series finally has its first teaser trailer, giving us a very brief glimpse at Master Cheif’s scarred back.

After a good look at the back of Cheif’s bald head, we get to hear Cortana saying “Hello, Master Cheif,” before the trailer cuts to the title. In the teaser trailer, we also get a few brief glances at Cheif’s armour in a handful of close-up shots.

In the show, Pablo Schreiber, known for their role in American Gods, will be playing Master Cheif, Natascha McElhone, best known from The Truman Show, will be playing Dr. Catherine Halsey, and Jen Taylor will be reprising their role as Cortana from the game series.

For now, the only announced date for the Halo TV Series is a vague 2022, but it’s expected that the show will premier exclusively on Paramount+ sometime within the first quarter of 2022.