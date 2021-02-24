Halo TV Show moves from Showtime to Paramount Plus

The long in-development Halo TV show will no longer be debuting on Showtime.

Revealed by Deadline, the live action TV show adaptation of Xbox’s Halo franchise has migrated over to Star Trek Discovery streaming service Paramount Plus.

Deadline reports that the show is still currently in production in Budapest with a planned premiere set for Q2 2022. The show had originally filmed over half of its planned content before the Coronavirus pandemic locked down all productions last March.

“We were on the hunt for signature shows beyond the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and were thinking, what could be a defining series for Paramount+,”said Chief Creative Officer, CBS & Chairman and CEO David Nevins. Late last fall, the top executives got to see first finished footage from Halo, which put the idea of a move to Paramount+ on an accelerated path. “Halo always fit the bill, but seeing it, we felt it would work,” Nevins said.