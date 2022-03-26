When it comes to health trackers, we often resort to their watch forms: Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin, and more. Apart from their stylish look, they can also offer other functions like receiving notifications from your phone and others. However, if you are looking for a straightforward way to track your health, there is a much simpler device: the Oura Ring. It might not have the fancy features and the handy screen like the other health trackers, but it can be very efficient in its task.

Oura is a pretty simple accessory. It is available in four colors – gold, stealth, black, and silver. There is nothing to say about its build as it’s made of sleek, lightweight titanium that gives it a classy look. It is lightweight at 4 to 6 grams and can be submerged underwater (more than 328 ft.), just like a regular ring. Yet, under its stunning look, you’ll see the electronics that permit it to work its magic non-stop for 4 to 7 days.

Currently, Oura is offering its flagship Ring Generation 3. The first generation of the ring started in 2015 with a Kickstarter campaign, and it was then followed by Generation 2 in 2018. If you own these previous versions, upgrading for the flagship model of the ring can be worth it due to the abundant additional features included, such as daytime and workout heart rate monitoring, guided audio and videos, period prediction, workout HR, and SpO2 sensing.

The Oura Rings provides three daily scores to guide you in understanding your health. The first two are the Sleep Score (analyzes your deep sleep, REM sleep, light sleep, nightly heart rate, bedtime schedule, and more) and the Activity Score (analyzes your daily movement, how much rest you’re getting, and more). These two basically refer to the data pertaining to your rest and active activities, respectively. By analyzing the two sets of data from them, the Oura Ring will provide the third score – your Readiness Score. This score includes data about your body stress signals like body temperature and HRV and refers to “how much can you and your body take on.” With these scores, you’ll have further insights into your body’s needs. It is generally the overall score of your health and the first thing you’ll see when you launch the app on your phone.

Oura Ring can also be a valuable accessory for women who want to keep track of their cycle and plan ahead. It uses seven temperature sensors that Oura says to be capable of picking up “even the smallest changes.” With this, it will allow users to predict their period each month, visualize their cycle, and even discover when they may be getting sick. And to ensure its efficiency in this function, it will learn users’ personal temperature patterns and check in on their bodies to confirm and optimize the predictions.