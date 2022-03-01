Garmin Venu sports all the smart features available in other luxurious brands, and it can last up to 120 hours on a single charge. All these incredible things are sealed in a sophisticatedly designed body which is surprisingly affordable. Even better, the watch is now available on Best Buy and currently on sale, helping you save up to $100.

Garmin Venu is all about keeping track of the user’s health, making it a good companion during workout sessions. It comes with all the essential functions and features that can provide you with all the information you need about your body, such as:

BODY BATTERY ENERGY MONITORING. You can now determine the perfect time to work and rest with Energy Monitoring. It checks your energy levels throughout the day, making you more aware of your body’s status.

PULSE OX SENSOR. This sensor lets you check your oxygen levels by gauging your blood oxygen saturation at any time of the day.

STRESS TRACKING. Manage your stress better by having a system that tells you your current stress level. During stressful times of the day, Garmin Venu will even encourage you to practice a short breathing activity.

MENSTRUAL CYCLE TRACKING. You have an instant tracking calendar in Garmin Venu with this feature. And not only will it allow you to log physical and emotional symptoms, but it will also educate you about the training and nutrition during each phase of your cycle.

HYDRATION TRACKING. Always struggling in keeping track of your water intake? Garmin Venu will set a reminder or a goal for you that can adjust based on how much sweat you lose during activities.

RESPIRATION TRACKING. Practice good breathing with the aid of Garmin Venu. It lets you be informed about your breathing throughout the day, during sleep, and during breathwork and yoga activities.

ADVANCED SLEEP MONITORING. With this feature, you can now get details about your light, deep, and REM sleep stages, as well as Pulse Ox1 and respiration data.

WRIST-BASED HEART RATE. Garmin Venu will tell you your heart rate status whenever you need to check on it. It will also give you alerts when it is abnormally low or high for some time.

ON-SCREEN WORKOUTS AND CUSTOM WORKOUTS. Garmin Venu is indeed your best workout buddy. It can be your personal coach by providing you with animated cardio, strength, yoga, and Pilates workouts. There are lots of preloaded choices to try on your watch, and you can download more from the Garmin Connect app.

BUILT-IN SPORTS APPS. The Garmin Venu will track your moves whether you are running, biking, or swimming. It has 20+ preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps to help you with that.

GARMIN COACH. Practicing for a marathon? Let the Garmin Venu join you in your runs by giving you your running objectives and achievements.

Garmin Venu also doesn’t come short in other sections. Apart from excelling as a workout device, it can also be a handy tool for you in your day-to-day activities. You can pair it with a compatible smartphone, and it’ll let you receive emails and notifications and even respond to texts using your watch. You can also download songs and playlists from your Spotify, Deezer, or Amazon Music accounts, and enjoy them wherever you are. And if you want to pay for your purchases fast, Garmin Pay lets you use the watch on checkout lines and select transit systems. As a plus, Garmin Venu has safety and tracking features. Once paired to a device, you have the option to send your live location to your contacts manually or automatically via the built-in incident detection.

Lastly, Garmin Venu is also made with durability and practicality in mind. Besides the battery that can last up to 5 days in smartwatch mode and up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music, it is also water-rated to 5 ATM, allowing you to wear it even on a swim, shower, or spa day. Moreover, its Corning Gorilla Glass 3 watch surface and metal rear cover let it handle beatings, while the silicone strap provides comfort to users.