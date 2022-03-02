Fitbit has announced an immediate recall to their Ionic smartwatch after reports of overheating and burns affecting 118 users.

Working in conjunction with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Fitbit has announced that the voluntary recall affects all the Ionic smartwatches sold since its introduction in 2017. Production for the Ionic smartwatch ceased in 2020, however, it’s believed that around 1.7 million of the smartwatches have been sold.

This recall follows over 170 reports of the battery in the watch overheating, with 118 reports of users receiving burn injuries due to the overheating problem. Some users even report receiving third-degree and second-degree burns from the device.

Fitbit has advised Ionic smartwatch users to “please stop using your device,” while also stating that “the health and safety of Fitbit users is our highest priority. We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution for our users.”

The smartwatch manufacturer is offering all Ionic smartwatch owners the option to refund with pre-paid packaging to return the device should they choose to. Once the device is returned, customers will be issued a refund of $299. Participating customers will also receive a discount code offering 40% off select Fitbit devices, should they wish to replace their Ionic smartwatch with something else.