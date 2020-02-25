OPPO Vice President gives details about the Find X2 display ahead of the launch

OPPO was supposed to launch its Find X successor dubbed Find X2 at the MWC event, but since the event is canceled, the Find is X2 will probably be released next month. But before the launch event takes place, the OPPO Vice President Brain, Shen has given us some details about the display of the upcoming Find X2 smartphone.

According to the OPPO Vice President, Find X2 will feature a 120Hz display. This goes in line with what we reported earlier. That said, Brian also gave us some details which we didn’t know before. In a tweet, he indirectly confirmed that the Find X2 would feature a 3K resolution display.

The screen that a 2020 true flagship should have. #OPPOFindX2 pic.twitter.com/3F8KWXclz7 — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) February 25, 2020

However, the Vice President failed to provide a key piece of information about the display. He didn’t clarify whether the display will be able to use the 120Hz on 3K resolution or it will use the 60Hz refresh rate on 3K.

According to previous rumors, OPPO Find X2 will feature a 6.5-inch curved display. Powering the smartphone will be the latest powerful Snapdragon 865 processor, which is designed for flagship smartphones. The smartphone is rumored to feature 50W wireless charging which is expected to be much faster than most wired charging options.

Talking about the camera, the OPP Find X2 is going to pack the new 48MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor, a secondary IMX708 sensor alongside and ultrawide shooter and a 13MP telephoto with 5X hybrid zoom.