OPPO is planning a Find X successor dubbed Find X2 and it’s going to be released later this month. To be more specific, the Chinese tech giant is going to launch the Find X2 smartphone at its MWC event which is taking place on February 22, exactly eleven days after Samsung’s Unpacked event, where the company is going to release Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Buds+, and Galaxy Z Flip.

Talking about the upcoming Find X2, OPPO Vice President Brian Shen previously confirmed that the screen will be a key focus for the device and there will be other “industry leading features”. Unfortunately, the smartphone won’t feature an under-screen camera and as per the Vice President, it’s because there are a lot of obstacles to mass-produce the under-display camera smartphone at this point in time.

According to previous rumors, OPPO Find X2 will feature a 6.5-inch curved display that has a screen refresh ratio of 120Hz. Powering the smartphone will be the latest powerful Snapdragon 865 processor, which is designed for flagship smartphones. The smartphone is rumored to feature 50W wireless charging which is expected to be much faster than most wired charging options.

Talking about the camera, the OPP Find X2 is going to pack the new 48MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor, a secondary IMX708 sensor alongside and ultrawide shooter and a 13MP telephoto with 5X hybrid zoom.