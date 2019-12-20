With the launch of Oppo Find X, the company gave users an opportunity to skip thick bezels without the annoying notch on the top. The Find X featured a revolutionary sliding mechanism that eliminated the need for the notch. Now it looks like the company is gearing up to launch the successor to the smartphone.

Called the Oppo Find X2, the device is pretty much shrouded in mystery. However, according to the folks at Droid Shout, the device is rumoured to feature 50W wireless charging which will be much faster than most wired charging options. Apart from that, we don’t have much to go on but the device is also expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with 5G support.

The Oppo Find X2 is expected to launch in 2020. We expect Oppo to talk more about the fast wireless charging and the device itself at the MWC 2020.