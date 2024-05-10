OpenAI plans to announce Google search competitor just a day before Google I/O

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

OpenAI is trying to snatch the limelight from Google; we have heard this one before, remember? I’ll remind you, in February Google announced Gemini replacing Bard, but just within a week later, OpenAI announced something revolutionary, their text-to-video generator Sora, taking all the limelight from Google. But it seems like OpenAI is leveling up this time as, reportedly, they are planning to announce it a day prior to Google’s I/O event, whose date has been out for a couple of months now.

OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed research lab, is reportedly planning to announce a new search product powered by AI, challenging Google’s dominance in the search arena.

This new search tool is said to be an extension of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This new search product can address the limitation of limited knowledge by allowing ChatGPT to pull in information and citations directly from the web, similar to how traditional search engines function.

Google Search is the undisputed leader in the search market, and Google has also been actively developing its own AI-powered search features. The competition goes beyond Google, with AI search startups like Perplexity also vying for a piece of the pie.

Perplexity, with its 10 million monthly active users, has gained momentum by offering an AI-powered search interface that showcases results with citations, images, and text.

While ChatGPT achieved a record of reaching 100 million monthly active users in a short period, its traffic has fluctuated. An earlier attempt to integrate real-time information into ChatGPT, called ChatGPT plugins, was also released in April.

The upcoming announcement from OpenAI can ignite competition in the search landscape. With AI playing a more prominent role, users can expect a future where search results are not just links but comprehensive answers with citations and diverse formats like text and images.

