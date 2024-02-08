Goodbye Bard, it's Gemini time; Advanced tier is free for the first two months, then $20 a month

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Google has expanded access to its AI chatbot, Gemini, by launching a dedicated app for Android devices. The app, powered by the Gemini Pro LLM, allows users to interact with the chatbot through text prompts, voice commands, or even by incorporating photos and screenshots into their inquiries.

Currently available in English with Korean and Japanese support coming soon, the app offers seamless access to Gemini on Android devices. Users can simply tap the launcher icon or long-press the power button (with the option to replace Google Assistant if desired) to activate the chatbot and ask their questions. Additionally, the app features text-to-speech functionality, allowing users to interact with Gemini through voice commands.

For users seeking an even more advanced experience, Google has unveiled a new “AI Premium” tier within its Google One subscription service. Priced at $20 per month, this tier unlocks access to Gemini Advanced, powered by Google’s more powerful Ultra 1.0 LLM. Currently available in English online, Gemini Advanced offers additional features and deeper integrations with Workspace apps like Gmail and Docs, potentially providing a more sophisticated and personalized user experience.

While the Gemini app offers numerous benefits and functionalities, it’s important to note that it currently lacks some of the features available through Google Assistant. Additionally, an active internet connection is required to use the app.

For those seeking a readily accessible and interactive AI chatbot experience on their Android devices, the Gemini app presents an intriguing option. However, considering both the added functionalities and the associated cost, the decision to upgrade to the “AI Premium” tier and access Gemini Advanced ultimately depends on individual needs and preferences.

More here.