Google I/O receives a date, here is what to expect

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Google’s annual developer conference, I/O, is set to return on May 14th, 2024. While details are still emerging, a strong focus on AI is expected following Google’s recent launch of its AI models, Gemini and Gemma.

Gemini’s image generation function produced biased outputs, leading to concern. Therefore, I/O 2024 is likely to address these controversies while outlining Google’s advancements in responsible AI development. Experts anticipate that the company will address how it plans to tackle competition in the AI space from players like Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic, in which Google is heavily invested, which also released its LLM Claude 3.

Beyond AI, the conference will likely unveil new features in the upcoming Android 15 update and showcase improvements to existing Google services like Gmail and Photos. Rumors also suggest a possible launch of the Pixel 8A (leaks here) smartphone, offering a mid-range option with features derived from the recently released Pixel 8.

While we’re at it, Google I/O 2023 focused heavily on AI with new features and tools across its products and services. These were the highlights from last year:

Google unveiled PaLM 2, a large language model (LLM) powering various new AI features. This includes Bard, a chat tool that can now include images and supports multiple languages.

Existing products like Workspace, Search, Play Store, and more are receiving AI upgrades. For instance, Search will understand images better and use AI to combat misinformation.

Google introduced AI-powered tools for developers, such as AI extensions for Firebase and code completion tools.

You can register here.