OpenAI now sending invites for ChatGPT Plus subscriptions

OpenAI, the tech maker behind AI’s hottest product ChatGPT, is now sending out invites for ChatGPT Plus subscriptions.

The Microsoft-backed AI company paused ChatGPT Plus subscriptions a little while ago “due to high demands” after the company’s DevDay event. Some users even reportedly sold their ChatGPT Plus accounts on eBay for $10 a month.

Now, things seem to be back in control. Our folks got their hands on the invite, and those who signed up for the waitlist may check their email inbox.

“With ChatGPT Plus you get GPT-4, our most capable model, the ability to create and use GPTs, and access to additional tools like DALL-E, Browsing, Advanced Data Analysis and more,” the message reads.

Announced back in February this year, ChatGPT Plus costs $20/month to users worldwide. The company said at that time that the decision was made to ensure that all users have a seamless and enjoyable experience.

While ChatGPT Plus is commonly used for tasks like coding, writing, or creating texts, some people also use it to easily generate imaginative images. There’s a recent fun trend on TikTok called “make it more AI,” where users showcase the amusing outcomes of using AI in generating images.