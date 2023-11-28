How can I do TikTok’s “make it more” trend? Social media obsessed with ChatGPT’s generative image ability

Generative AI is here to stay, whether we like it or not. Now apparently, there’s a new social media trend taking over TikTok & X (fka Twitter) that “abuses” ChatGPT’s generative image ability. It’s called “make it more,” and it’s hilarious.

The premise of it is simple. Ask ChatGPT to generate a random image of something, then keep asking the chatbot to progressively make that thing more: more furious, feracious, ripped, bigger, taller, smaller — anything. All for the LOLs.

Obsessed with the new “make it more” trend on ChatGPT. You generate an image of something, and then keep asking for it to be MORE. For example – spicy ramen getting progressively spicier ? (from u/dulipat) pic.twitter.com/UitZh8tLR0 — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) November 27, 2023

For every 5 likes this gets, I will ask ChatGPT to make this ramen look more profitable. pic.twitter.com/srJa98fMhR — Ramen Club ? (ramenclub.so) (@RamenClubHQ) November 27, 2023

TikTok’s version of this trend is even more intense. It’s often accompanied by the original dark and somber tone of Mozart’s Requiem, and then juxtaposed with cute images of kittens that gradually become more and more furious, culminating in them taking over the world and devouring everything.

The question now: since when does ChatGPT have the ability to generate images? Well, it’s been around for quite some time, but it’s only available for paid users of ChatGPT Plus. It’s about $20 per month, but it’s honestly worth every penny with DALL-E 3.

You can then ask the chatbot to create an image, and then make it more of a “something.” Maybe a juxtaposition: cute puppies but make them look more aggressive, or angry grandpas but make them look more kind.