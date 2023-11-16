ChatGPT Plus accounts being sold on eBay for upto 50% off following blocked signups

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription has seen a surge in demand, leading to a temporary pause on new sign-ups. In response, some enterprising users have taken to eBay to sell their $20-a-month ChatGPT Plus subscription accounts at discounted prices, with listings going for less than $10 a month.

The pause happened due to a surge in usage after the DevDay event. According to Altman, the company wants to ensure all users have a great experience before allowing more subscriptions. Although there is no specified timeline for when the subscriptions will be available again, the pause is expected to not last long.

The decision to pause new sign-ups comes after OpenAI’s first developer conference in San Francisco last week, where the company announced a range of new updates and products based on its GPT model, including a “GPT store” that will let users build their custom versions of ChatGPT and a “Copyright Shield” that will defend some customers and pay costs incurred if they face legal claims around copyright infringement.

While OpenAI has not directly commented on the sale of ChatGPT Plus accounts on eBay, it is likely monitoring the situation. It may take action against users who are selling their accounts.