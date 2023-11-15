OpenAI pausing new ChatGPT Plus sign-ups due to surge in usage by existing users

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the most popular chatbots, offering users access to GPT 3.5 and GPT 4, depending on whether you’re paying for the service. To be able to get access to GPT 4, which is OpenAI’s most advanced large language model (LLM) available in the market, you need to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus. While the premium subscription exists, you can’t buy it at this moment.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to X platform (formerly Twitter) to confirm that the AI tech firm has paused the ChatGPT Plus sign-ups. This doesn’t impact the existing “Plus” subscribers, as they’ll continue to get access to GPT 4 and other benefits of the subscription offering. The pausing of new sign-ups means new users wanting to buy the paid subscription won’t be able to buy it. However, OpenAI allows users to sign up to be notified when the service will go live again.

According to Altman, a surge in usage post the DevDay event has led to OpenAI deciding to pause the new sign-ups for Plus subscriptions, as the company wanted to make sure that ‘everyone has a great experience.’ As for when it’ll be back again, the CEO said, “We are pausing new ChatGPT Plus sign-ups for a bit.” So, it’s safe to assume that it won’t take months for the company to bring ChatGPT Plus to life for those wanting to subscribe to it.

For those wanting to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus but are affected by OpenAI’s latest decision, you can use Microsoft’s Bing Chat, which is also powered by ChatGPT and is available for free. Bing Chat gives you access to GPT 4, tools to create images with simple and complex prompts. Microsoft is also working to bring the plugins support for the Bing Chat. In short, Bing Chat can replace ChatGPT Plus if you’re ready to compromise on the support for the plugins feature.

