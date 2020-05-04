OnePlus Z, which is essentially a revamped OnePlus X that was launched back in 2015, will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset for its processing work, according to reliable tipster Max J. Rejecting the rumor of a Mediatek CPU for OnePlus Z, the tipster hinted that the upcoming budget OnePlus phone will settle on the SD 765G instead.

The Snapdragon 765G is arguably the best candidate for what the OnePlus Z will be all about — flagship-like performance in the budget. There are several other benefits of using an SD765G. For instance, 5G connectivity in SD765G is better than any flagship processors from Qualcomm right now. It’s also equipped with an integrated 5G modem, something that’s missing in flagships like Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 855+.

OnePlus is not the only big name that’s banking on the SD 765G for its upcoming budget smartphone. Google reportedly is considering using the SD765G in Pixel 5. However, while OnePlus Z is going to be marketed as a budget smartphone that delivers flagship-like performance, the Pixel 5 could be like its predecessor — a flagship.

Coming back to OnePlus Z, rumor has it that the upcoming affordable OnePlus phone will feature a 6.4-inch or a 6.5-inch AMOLED display panel, under which there will be a fingerprint sensor, Type-C port on the bottom of the frame, an alert slider on the side and no headphone jack. The smartphone will feature a flat display with a centrally-aligned hole punch design. The company is looking forward to releasing its budget flagship phone in the month of July this year. The smartphone is expected to retail for $400.