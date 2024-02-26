Qualcomm reveals Qualcomm AI Hub, offers 75+ optimized AI models for Snapdragon
Qualcomm showcased its latest artificial intelligence developments at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
A new resource, the Qualcomm AI Hub, was launched to provide developers with a library of pre-optimized AI models. These models are designed for application integration and are optimized for superior on-device performance, lower memory usage, and improved power efficiency.
Qualcomm AI Research presented a couple of advancements, including:
- LLaVA (Large Language and Vision Assistant): This model can process data inputs, including text and images, and generate multi-turn conversations. This technology can enhance privacy, reliability, and personalization in various applications.
- LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation): This technology allows users to create personalized, high-quality images based on their preferences. This possibly expands the possibilities of generative AI applications.
They also showcased various examples of generative AI capabilities across different device categories:
- Smartphones: Flagship smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform featured functionalities like AI-generated image expansion, video creation, and object removal.
- PCs: The new Snapdragon X Elite platform, with its powerful NPU, allows users to generate images using popular editing software in seconds, surpassing competitor offerings in terms of speed.
- Automotive: The Snapdragon Digital Chassis Platform leverages AI to deliver enhanced safety and personalization for drivers and passengers.
- Consumer IoT: The AI Pin, powered by a Snapdragon platform, offers a unique way to interact with AI on the go through a conversation without needing a screen.
Moreover, Qualcomm unveiled the new Snapdragon X80 Modem-RF System, equipped with a second-generation 5G AI processor, aiming to improve cellular performance, coverage, and efficiency.
The Qualcomm FastConnect 7900 Mobile Connectivity System, the first AI-optimized Wi-Fi 7 system, is designed to establish a new standard for reliable and low-power wireless connectivity.
