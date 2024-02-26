Qualcomm reveals Qualcomm AI Hub, offers 75+ optimized AI models for Snapdragon

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Qualcomm showcased its latest artificial intelligence developments at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

A new resource, the Qualcomm AI Hub, was launched to provide developers with a library of pre-optimized AI models. These models are designed for application integration and are optimized for superior on-device performance, lower memory usage, and improved power efficiency.

Qualcomm AI Research presented a couple of advancements, including:

LLaVA (Large Language and Vision Assistant): This model can process data inputs, including text and images, and generate multi-turn conversations. This technology can enhance privacy, reliability, and personalization in various applications.

LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation): This technology allows users to create personalized, high-quality images based on their preferences. This possibly expands the possibilities of generative AI applications.

They also showcased various examples of generative AI capabilities across different device categories:

Smartphones: Flagship smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform featured functionalities like AI-generated image expansion, video creation, and object removal.

PCs: The new Snapdragon X Elite platform, with its powerful NPU, allows users to generate images using popular editing software in seconds, surpassing competitor offerings in terms of speed.

The new Snapdragon X Elite platform, with its powerful NPU, allows users to generate images using popular editing software in seconds, surpassing competitor offerings in terms of speed. Automotive: The Snapdragon Digital Chassis Platform leverages AI to deliver enhanced safety and personalization for drivers and passengers.

Consumer IoT: The AI Pin, powered by a Snapdragon platform, offers a unique way to interact with AI on the go through a conversation without needing a screen.

Moreover, Qualcomm unveiled the new Snapdragon X80 Modem-RF System, equipped with a second-generation 5G AI processor, aiming to improve cellular performance, coverage, and efficiency.

The Qualcomm FastConnect 7900 Mobile Connectivity System, the first AI-optimized Wi-Fi 7 system, is designed to establish a new standard for reliable and low-power wireless connectivity.

