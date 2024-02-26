Qualcomm leaps forward in modem and Wi-Fi tech, unveils powerful new systems

Qualcomm today cemented its leadership in wireless market with the announcement of two major product releases: the Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System and the Qualcomm FastConnect 7900 Mobile Connectivity System.

Snapdragon X80: AI-Powered 5G Powerhouse

The Snapdragon X80 is Qualcomm’s most advanced 5G modem-to-antenna solution yet. It boasts world-first features like integrated satellite communications and AI-powered performance enhancements. Key takeaways:

5G Advanced Ready: Prepares devices for new 5G standards for smartphones, broadband, PCs, extended reality (XR), and more.

Prepares devices for new 5G standards for smartphones, broadband, PCs, extended reality (XR), and more. Unmatched AI Integration: Leverages a dedicated 5G AI processor to enhance speed, latency, reliability, and power efficiency.

Leverages a dedicated 5G AI processor to enhance speed, latency, reliability, and power efficiency. Commercial Launch: Devices featuring the X80 are expected in the second half of 2024.

FastConnect 7900: Redefining Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

The FastConnect 7900 brings unprecedented integration and performance to connectivity experiences. Highlights include:

Single-Chip Powerhouse: Combines Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and Ultra Wideband for seamless proximity services (digital car keys, precise object finding).

Combines Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and Ultra Wideband for seamless proximity services (digital car keys, precise object finding). Optimized by AI: Adjusts performance in real-time to reduce latency, improve throughput, and extend battery life depending on usage.

Adjusts performance in real-time to reduce latency, improve throughput, and extend battery life depending on usage. Market Availability: Products with FastConnect 7900 anticipated to launch in the second half of 2024.

“Leveraging AI is critical to the future of connectivity, this latest milestone underscores Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership at the intersection of cutting-edge AI and advanced modem-RF technology. The Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System empowers OEMs and operators to create next-generation devices supporting 5G Advanced, with unrivaled capabilities and leading performance,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, technology planning and edge solutions, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.