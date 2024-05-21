Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows to accelerate app development

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Last year, Microsoft released Windows Dev Kit 2023 to help developers create apps easily on Windows on Arm. The Windows Dev Kit 2023 was powered by Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 compute platform, 32GB RAM and 512GB storage. At Build 2024, Qualcomm today announced the new Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows.

The new Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows comes with a special developer edition Snapdragon X Elite SoC and has the same NPU that powers the Copilot+ PCs. As you can see from the image above, the Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows can be easily stacked on top of one another, saving space for developers.

Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows Tech Specs:

A 3.8 GHz 12 Core Oryon CPU

Dual core boost up to 4.4GHz

32 GB LPDDR5x memory

512GB M2 storage

80 Watt system architecture

Support for up to 3 concurrent external displays

Uses 20% ocean bound plastic

Developers can pre-order the new Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows starting today.