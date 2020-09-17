OnePlus Nord marked OnePlus’ return to the budget phone and while the Nord got a positive response from the buyers, it didn’t see the light of the day in the USA. However, the company clarified that it’d launch a new variant of OnePlus Nord in the USA at a later date. And now, an internal source close to Android Central confirms that OnePlus is planning to release a new device in the OnePlus Nord series called OnePlus Nord N10 5G in the U.S. later this year. The source also revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus budget smartphone.

According to sources, OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 690 processor, which is Qualcomm’s first 5G-equipped Snapdragon 600 series chipset. For the sake of comparison, the OnePlus Nord is powered by Snapdragon 675, which is not equipped with 5G and is 25% less powerful than the SD 690. The Nord N10 5G will have at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage, which also means there will another variant with more RAM and storage.

Talking about the display, the Nord N10 5G will feature a 6.49-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The 90Hz screen refresh rate can also be found in the Nord smartphone and now that it’s also coming to the N10, it seems that however low-cost smartphones the company makes, it wants to offer a 90Hz screen refresh rate as the minimum.

The Nord N10 will feature a decent camera setup. The smartphone will have a 64MP main camera, which will be joined by an 8MP wide-angle lens and two 2MP auxiliary sensors. We don’t have any information on the selfie camera at this moment.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G could cost under $400.