It’s not very often that we see smartphone manufacturers themselves revealing details about their upcoming products. Usually, it’s the tipsters that bring us key pieces of information about an upcoming device, but that’s not what’s happening with OnePlus’ upcoming affordable smartphone, OnePlus Nord.

The Shenzhen-based company has an Instagram handle(@OnePlusLiteZThing) dedicated to giving us key pieces of information about its upcoming affordable smartphone before the official launch. On its Instagram handle, the company has recently posted a documentary video, giving us details about what the smartphone looks like( from both back and front). The documentary video also reveals the price — sub $500 price tag.

Talking about what the upcoming OnePlus Nord looks like, the smartphone features a flat display, which many of you will appreciate, and you’ll find a dual front-facing camera located in the top left corner of the display, something that goes in line with what we reported earlier.

The most interesting part, though, is not the front — it’s the back of the smartphone. According to the video, OnePlus Nord will pack a triple camera setup at the back. These rear cameras are aligned in such a way that the design looks like a capital “L.” The design is not that common in today’s smartphone. But from what we’ve seen in the video, the back of the smartphone looks quite elegant.

The OnePlusLiteZThing Instagram handle also notified that it’ll share more information about the OnePlus Nord on July 7, so we’ll get to know more about the new handset on that day from the company itself.

OnePlus Nord is rumored to feature a 6.56-inch super AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a 4,300mAh battery. The in-display fingerprint sensor is another exciting feature that will be added to the upcoming OnePlus Z. It’ll rely on Snapdragon 765 for processing power and will pack 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone is rumored to be priced at Rs. 24,990(~$330) in India and will officially be launched on July 10 in India.