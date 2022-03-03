OnePlus is pushing an important ‘hotfix update’ to OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus is pushing yet another ‘hotfix update,’ but the update is rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE this time around. The same update was rolled out OnePlus Nord 2 smartphones last month.

The latest hotfix update carries OxygenOS 11.0.15.15 and includes fixes for freezing issues when sharing pictures in Gallery. However, the update includes no other changes apart from the fix. You can see the full official changelog below.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has already rolled out the February 2022 security patch to many of its flagship and mid-range smartphones, including OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord N100.

However, it’s worth noting that the update will be available for every OnePlus Nord CE user from today. Also, you can manually check for an update on any OnePlus smartphone just by navigating to Settings > System > System updates.

In other news, OnePlus recently announcedÂ 150W SuperVOOC fast-charging technology with the promise of taking the battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 15 minutes. OnePlus is also adding this fast-charging technology to one of its upcoming mid-range smartphones.