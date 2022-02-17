After OnePlus Nord 2, the OnePlus Nord N100 smartphone is getting the February 2022 security patches through a new OxygenOS update. The latest OxygenOS carries a version number 11.0.4 for handsets in Europe, while the Nord N100 in North America gets OxygenOS 11.0.5.

After the February 2022 security patches, the update also includes system stability and general bug fixes. You can see the full official changelog below.

Changelog

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.4(11.0.5 in North America) update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using a OnePlus Nord N100, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.