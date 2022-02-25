OnePlus is currently rolling out the Android February 2022 security patch to a lot of its smartphones. The latest ones that just got the update are the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The February 2022 security patch is available through an OxygenOS update that carries version number 11.0.11.11. However, apart from that security patches, the update includes no new features and bug fixes. The update doesn’t include general improvements either. You can see the full official changelog below.

Changelog

However, it’s not clear which security vulnerabilities the security patch fix.

Besides the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, the February 2022 security patch is also available for OnePlus 7 and 7T series. OnePlus recently made the security patches available for the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord N100 smartphones too. OnePlus is expected to make the update the latest security patch available to other smartphones as well in the coming days.

Talking about the OxygenOS 11.0.11.11., this update is being rolled out in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re one of the few who are using the smartphone right now, you might not get it today. OnePlus, however, confirmed that it’ll begin a broader rollout in a few days.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro owners can install the OxygenOS 11.0.11.11 update by going to Settings > System > System updates.